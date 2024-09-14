DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,690 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,141,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $62,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $65.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

