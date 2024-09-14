Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DK. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Delek US from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.70.

Delek US Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of DK stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. Delek US has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 627,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

