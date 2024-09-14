Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell Sells 1,032,968 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total transaction of $117,417,472.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,094,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,453,747.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DELL opened at $114.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average of $123.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

