Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.75.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.86. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total transaction of $117,417,472.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,094,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,453,747.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $107,400,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,140,496 shares of company stock worth $722,588,749 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 889,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

