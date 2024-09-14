Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 1.0 %

DTEGY opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.56 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

