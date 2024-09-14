DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) COO Sells $51,585.90 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DexCom Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

