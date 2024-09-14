Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Update

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.47% of Digital Brands Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBGI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,687. Digital Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative net margin of 102.54% and a negative return on equity of 327.13%. The business had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

