Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 206 ($2.69).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Insider Activity

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Carol Hagh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,500.20). Insiders have purchased a total of 10,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,088 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 149.50 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 240.10 ($3.14). The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 782.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,608.70%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

