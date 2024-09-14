DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, a growth of 170.1% from the August 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of DNP traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.73. 415,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,191. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.09.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
