Downer EDI Limited (DOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Downer EDI’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated facilities management services provider in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Transport, Utilities, and Facilities segments. The company offers road and transport infrastructure services including road network management, routine road maintenance, asset management systems, spray sealing, asphalt laying, and manufacturing and supply of bitumen-based products, and asphalt products, as well as provides landfill diversion solutions and intelligent transport systems; and design and construction of light rail and heavy rail networks, signaling, track and station works, rail safety technology, and bridges.

