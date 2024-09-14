DTE Energy (DTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 on October 15th

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

DTE Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE DTE traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $125.95. 806,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,864. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.40. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.