DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $133.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.17.

NYSE:DTE opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $127.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $2,736,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 293,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

