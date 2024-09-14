Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Duolingo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.40.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $228.73 on Tuesday. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $140.16 and a 1-year high of $251.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 235.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.73 and a 200-day moving average of $202.89.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,294.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,282 shares in the company, valued at $23,341,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,555 shares of company stock worth $18,302,871 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,200,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter worth $204,768,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 25.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 498,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,117,000 after buying an additional 100,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Duolingo by 153.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after buying an additional 238,990 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

