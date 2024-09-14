Duratec Limited (DUR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on October 8th

Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Duratec Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.38.

About Duratec

Duratec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of assessment, protection, remediation, and refurbishment services to a range of assets, primarily steel and concrete infrastructure in Australia. It operates through Defence, Mining & Industrial, Buildings & Facades, and Energy segments.

