Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. 40,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,770. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

