Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $923.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $897.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $832.88. The stock has a market cap of $877.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 646,878 shares of company stock worth $591,465,138. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

