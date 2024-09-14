Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Receives Buy Rating from Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw restated their buy rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rodman & Renshaw currently has a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EBS

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The firm had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,934 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 193,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 32,460 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.