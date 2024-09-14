Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (ESBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on September 30th

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Empire State Realty OP has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.