Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (ESBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on September 30th

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Empire State Realty OP has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Empire State Realty OP
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.