Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $31,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 95.8% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

