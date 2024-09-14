Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Up 530.6% in August

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 530.6% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Enertopia Price Performance
ENRT remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,013. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Enertopia has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
Enertopia Company Profile
