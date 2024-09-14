Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,338,202 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,786,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 10.63% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $625,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

