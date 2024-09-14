Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,203,276 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,295,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 317,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 50,821 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

