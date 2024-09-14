Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $914.43 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,072,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Mastercard worth $914,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,595,559,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $784,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after buying an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

MA stock opened at $493.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $496.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Mastercard

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 827,467 shares of company stock valued at $379,595,815. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.