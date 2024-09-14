Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 386,279 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,591,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 386,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Oracle worth $507,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,210,181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after buying an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 131.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,262,000 after buying an additional 2,219,450 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,268,000 after buying an additional 2,191,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.68.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $162.00 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $173.93. The company has a market capitalization of $446.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.