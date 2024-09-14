Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $1,825,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day moving average of $109.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.