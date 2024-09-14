Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.95. 505,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,815,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equinox Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,840,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 412,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,111,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

