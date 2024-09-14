Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.95. 505,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,815,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
Equinox Gold Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 1.31.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
