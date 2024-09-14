Ergo Reaches 1-Day Volume of $413,654.87 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Ergo has a market cap of $55.98 million and $413,654.87 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,996.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.64 or 0.00547766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00109898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00282056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00030978 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00081016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,440,740 coins and its circulating supply is 77,440,956 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

