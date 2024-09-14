Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $308.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $308.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $288.30.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $314.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.64. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $314.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.80%.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $675,183,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,760,000 after purchasing an additional 730,141 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 997,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,269,000 after purchasing an additional 462,828 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 27,120.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 425,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,881,000 after purchasing an additional 424,157 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $98,594,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

