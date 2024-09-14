Euro Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.64 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $62.44 million and $2.64 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 56,340,129 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

