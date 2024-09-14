Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $148.44

Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.44 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 163.93 ($2.14). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 163 ($2.13), with a volume of 188,101 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eurocell from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Eurocell Price Performance

Eurocell Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £169.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,472.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Eurocell’s payout ratio is 5,454.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eurocell

In related news, insider Iraj Amiri acquired 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £2,111.20 ($2,760.82). Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

