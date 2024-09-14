European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $86.88

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.88 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 84.70 ($1.11). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 85.10 ($1.11), with a volume of 481,774 shares.

European Assets Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £307.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Kate Cornish Bowden purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,115.47). In related news, insider Kevin Troup purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £9,680 ($12,658.56). Also, insider Kate Cornish Bowden acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,115.47). Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.