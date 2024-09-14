Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Evolus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Evolus

Evolus Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.92. Evolus has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evolus by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after buying an additional 2,477,623 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 5,627.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 930,566 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at $11,628,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 405,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 185,532 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,906,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.