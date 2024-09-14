F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNBGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F.N.B.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at about $553,000. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $915,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $14.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.96.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.