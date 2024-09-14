F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on F.N.B.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at about $553,000. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $915,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $14.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.96.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.