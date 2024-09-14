Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Trimmed by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,144,751.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO opened at $1,868.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 98.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,886.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,680.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,432.77.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,582.58.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

