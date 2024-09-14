Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,229.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,229.00 and last traded at $1,227.90, with a volume of 3456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,211.40.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,155.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,125.66. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $37.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

