Family Capital Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Family Capital Trust Co lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.3% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,857,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $136,522.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $113,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,555 shares of company stock worth $24,267,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $489.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $496.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

