Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 1,003 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,621,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $150,591.15.

On Monday, July 29th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $155,204.73.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $131,703.63.

SiTime stock opened at $146.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.62. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $165.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.82.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.01 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth $12,662,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 73.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 12,108.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 31.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

