Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Announces Earnings Results

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22), Yahoo Finance reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 58.82% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.79. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FARM. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Articles

