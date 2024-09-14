Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS FMHS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,151. Farmhouse has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social networking platform that enables cannabis and hemp professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals.

