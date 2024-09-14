Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.71. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 14,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.
Fat Tail Risk ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.
