Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $135.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.50. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $117.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.