Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 24,843 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Veralto worth $63,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $83,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $83,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VLTO stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.97. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $112.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

