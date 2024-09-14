Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 443,720 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 511.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,720 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.33% of Illumina worth $55,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $271,753,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $264,636,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $119,285,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,120,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $129.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.36 and its 200 day moving average is $120.96. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $152.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.