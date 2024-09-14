Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 677,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $67,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,222,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $57,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,248,000 after purchasing an additional 226,547 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 611,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,356,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $11,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $101.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.