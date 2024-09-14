Federated Hermes Inc. Has $53.82 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,821 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,662 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cheniere Energy worth $53,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE LNG opened at $179.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $187.44.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

