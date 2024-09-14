Federated Hermes Inc. Has $57.18 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,068 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $57,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Pinterest by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 769,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 110,387 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 202.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 208,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 139,576 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 136.3% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,042,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

