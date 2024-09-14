Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,625 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Allison Transmission worth $68,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALSN stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $92.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

