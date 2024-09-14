Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $72,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Down 0.3 %

HUBS stock opened at $491.22 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $490.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $672,828.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,012 shares of company stock worth $21,300,253. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.