FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,215 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 0.6% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FedEx worth $49,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in FedEx by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,291,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 43.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after acquiring an additional 684,679 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $286.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $339.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa America cut shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

