Fei USD (FEI) Achieves Market Cap of $6.66 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001653 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $179,780.60 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009512 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,892.25 or 1.00024606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013445 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,980,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,722,000 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 6,980,260.00413361 with 6,722,000.17492772 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98825486 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $150,395.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.